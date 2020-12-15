St Albans beauty staff give alternative Christmas ‘cards’

Beauty staff at the St Albans branch of Boots have come up with an innovative way to give kindness instead of cards this Christmas.

Instead of handing out cards to their friends and colleagues this year, the cosmetics team at the St Peter’s Street store will be donating men’s, ladies’ and baby toiletries to help cheer up disadvantaged people across the district.

The donations will be distributed by St Albans Foodbank, alongside some food items, to those residents who can benefit from them the most over this unprecedented festive period.

Beautician Wendy Seabrook said: “It’s been such a difficult time for many people who have faced redundancies and other difficulties, and so we all decided to get together and support those in need. St Albans Foodbank said all of the toiletries will be a really special treat for many.”