News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser Home > News

St Albans beauty staff give alternative Christmas ‘cards’

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 1:53 PM December 15, 2020    Updated: 11:23 AM December 16, 2020
Beauty staff at Boots are donating toiletries for St Albans Foodbank instead of giving Christmas cards. Picture: Wendy Seabrook

Beauty staff at Boots are donating toiletries for St Albans Foodbank instead of giving Christmas cards. Picture: Wendy Seabrook - Credit: Archant

Beauty staff at the St Albans branch of Boots have come up with an innovative way to give kindness instead of cards this Christmas.

Instead of handing out cards to their friends and colleagues this year, the cosmetics team at the St Peter’s Street store will be donating men’s, ladies’ and baby toiletries to help cheer up disadvantaged people across the district.

The donations will be distributed by St Albans Foodbank, alongside some food items, to those residents who can benefit from them the most over this unprecedented festive period.

Beautician Wendy Seabrook said: “It’s been such a difficult time for many people who have faced redundancies and other difficulties, and so we all decided to get together and support those in need. St Albans Foodbank said all of the toiletries will be a really special treat for many.”

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

St Albans Argos becomes temporary tent town for homeless

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon

Councillors at loggerheads over changes to St Albans market stalls

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon

COVID cases slowly rise across our area as vaccinations start

Maya Derrick

person

Stolen St Albans dog found more than 15 miles away

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus