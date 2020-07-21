St Albans beauty businesses are still waiting for their super Saturday

Little House of Beauty was born out of lockdown. Archant

Most business sectors have felt the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic. However in the first two weeks of the month, while high street shops and hospitality businesses were allowed to reopen, the beauty industry was ignored, leading many in a sector which contributes almost £30bn to the UK economy to feel abandoned.

Karri Talat of Little House of Beauty. Karri Talat of Little House of Beauty.

Largely staffed by female freelancers, beauty salons were finally given the green light to reopen on July 13, but were still not allowed to offer their full range of facial services, despite the fact that hairdressers, and barbers, had been allowed to fully reopen – and trim beards – on July 4.

This prompted national accusations of sexism against the government, which has now announced a date of August 1 for full reopening.

Little House of Beauty on London Road is a business born out of lockdown, which will open for the first time on July 27 has not, although owner Karri Talat has worked in the industry for 20 years.

Karri, who has worked in the industry for 20 years, said about starting her business: “Out of adversity, great things can happen.”

Once she’d made the decision, she was eager to open and frustrated to see others reopening when she could not.

“It was a shock to see pubs open and those scenes in Soho, with no social distancing at all. It was particularly unfair because in the beauty industry we are used to being in people’s personal spaces so we always have to be hygienic and sanitise everything.”

Beauty salons have had to take this several steps further now though, with visors as well as masks, disposable treatment bed covers, throwaway spatulas, and extra time between appointments to ensure the air has circulated within the rooms. All this means fewer appointments and more cost.

They are going to have to play catch-up with other businesses on the high street, but at least they too can now get back to work.