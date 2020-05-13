St Albans students set for National Youth Theatre after audition success

Jaya Barker, Luke Nixon, Jessica Payne. Chloe Prince and Ruari Spooner, who all study drama at GCSE or A-level at Beaumont, will be enrolled in the National Youth Theatre's summer classes. Picture: Courtesy of Beaumont School Archant

Students of a St Albans school are set to begin online classes with the National Youth Theatre following successful auditions.

Five pupils at Beaumont School are celebrating after taking part in the auditions, which were hosted at the school.

Jaya Barker, Luke Nixon, Jessica Payne, Chloe Prince and Ruari Spooner, who all study drama at GCSE or A-Level, will be enrolled in the summer classes.

Head of drama Lynsey Wallace said: “We are proud of our ongoing relationship with the National Youth Theatre and the wonderful opportunities it offers our students.

“The audition process is valuable for all our students as they gain experience working with professional theatre makers. We are thrilled that we have such a large number of successful students this year”.

The lockdown has meant the National Youth Theatre has had to cancel its usual residential courses.