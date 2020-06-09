Advanced search

St Albans family named one of top 20 funniest families in UK

PUBLISHED: 09:26 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:26 09 June 2020

The King family, from St Albans, have been shortlisted in Beano's funniest family competition. Picture: Beano

The King family, from St Albans, have been shortlisted in Beano's funniest family competition. Picture: Beano

A St Albans family has been named one of the top 20 funniest families in the UK by Beano.

The King family was shortlisted for its entry into the Funniest Family Face category, Picture: BeanoThe King family was shortlisted for its entry into the Funniest Family Face category, Picture: Beano

The King family was selected from hundreds of entries, impressing the judges with their Funniest Family Face entry for the comic’s nationwide competition.

A team of Beano gag writers, led by head judge Romesh Ranganathan, selected the shortlist, and are now asking the British public to vote online for the final winner.

The winning family will be brought to life in a one-off strip in the comic, as well as receiving an official Beano trophy, a year’s Beano subscription for the family and friends, and a Nintendo Switch.

Mike Stirling, editorial director of Beano Studios, said: “All the entries had us laughing for hours so we’d like to thank all the families who entered. The King family should now be comedy royalty in St Albans, for helping the whole country keep their ‘chin’ up and getting grins out so we hope the whole city votes for them to be Britain’s Funniest Family.” 

Members of the public can have their say on who should be crowned Britain’s Funniest Family at beano.com/funfam. The voting ends on 14th of June.

