Advanced search

BBC Question Time filmed in Harpenden

PUBLISHED: 14:35 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:35 07 February 2020

Harpenden Public Halls hosted BBC Question Time last night. Picture: St Albans District Council

Harpenden Public Halls hosted BBC Question Time last night. Picture: St Albans District Council

Archant

Last night's episode of Question Time was filmed in Harpenden, and covered terrorism, the climate crisis, American politics, misogyny and Downing Street's system for briefing journalists.

The panel on the BBC One show - which is presented by Fiona Bruce - featured justice secretary Robert Buckland, Labour MP for Walthamstow Stella Creasy, acting co-leader of the Lib Dems Ed Davey, journalist and author Rachel Shabi and actor, presenter and campaigner Adam Pearson.

Audience members asked questions about postponing the automatic early release of terrorists from prison, and what the government is doing to encourage drivers to change from diesel to electric cars. Some questioned whether the government's plan to ban the sale of petrol cars by 2035 was feasible.

You may also want to watch:

Another audience member asked whether Donald Trump's impeachment hindered his chances of being re-elected as president, and whether the British public should care.

The panel also discussed the recent controversy after MP Tracy Brebin was criticised for wearing an off-the-shoulder top in parliament, with MP Stella Creasy saying that when she returns from maternity leave she will campaign to make misogyny a hate crime.

For the final question, the panel discussed whether the Prime Minister should speak to all members of the press, after journalists were turned away from 10 Downing Street earlier this week.

Last night's episode is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Most Read

St Albans drug gang members jailed for combined total of 77 years

10 men were arrested for their involvement in a St Albans drug gang. Picture: Herts police

St Albans mother of newborn baby in council row over planning permission

Hillary Childs outside her property in Cavendish Road.

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Stickers bearing racist slogans put up in St Albans

Police are investigating after stickers bearing racist slogans were found in St Albans. Picture: Archant

18-year-old from Welwyn Garden City charged after St Albans stabbing

Welwyn Garden City man Kobi Nelson has been charged with stabbing a 16-year-old boy in St Albans. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

St Albans drug gang members jailed for combined total of 77 years

10 men were arrested for their involvement in a St Albans drug gang. Picture: Herts police

St Albans mother of newborn baby in council row over planning permission

Hillary Childs outside her property in Cavendish Road.

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Stickers bearing racist slogans put up in St Albans

Police are investigating after stickers bearing racist slogans were found in St Albans. Picture: Archant

18-year-old from Welwyn Garden City charged after St Albans stabbing

Welwyn Garden City man Kobi Nelson has been charged with stabbing a 16-year-old boy in St Albans. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

BBC Question Time filmed in Harpenden

Harpenden Public Halls hosted BBC Question Time last night. Picture: St Albans District Council

Ski-star Howeson proves she is ready and very capable of mixing it with world’s best

St Albans schoolgirl Liv Howeson in action on the slopes during a slalom race.

St Albans drug gang members jailed for combined total of 77 years

10 men were arrested for their involvement in a St Albans drug gang. Picture: Herts police

Team county success for St Albans Striders at Watford Half Marathon

Jonathan Scott in action for St Albans Striders at the 2020 Watford Half Marathon. Picture: STEVE HOLLAND

Hertfordshire libraries transfer to outside contractor delayed

Hertfordshire County Council is delayed in transferring control of its libraries to an external contractor. Picture: Archant
Drive 24