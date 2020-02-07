BBC Question Time filmed in Harpenden

Harpenden Public Halls hosted BBC Question Time last night. Picture: St Albans District Council Archant

Last night's episode of Question Time was filmed in Harpenden, and covered terrorism, the climate crisis, American politics, misogyny and Downing Street's system for briefing journalists.

The panel on the BBC One show - which is presented by Fiona Bruce - featured justice secretary Robert Buckland, Labour MP for Walthamstow Stella Creasy, acting co-leader of the Lib Dems Ed Davey, journalist and author Rachel Shabi and actor, presenter and campaigner Adam Pearson.

Audience members asked questions about postponing the automatic early release of terrorists from prison, and what the government is doing to encourage drivers to change from diesel to electric cars. Some questioned whether the government's plan to ban the sale of petrol cars by 2035 was feasible.

Another audience member asked whether Donald Trump's impeachment hindered his chances of being re-elected as president, and whether the British public should care.

The panel also discussed the recent controversy after MP Tracy Brebin was criticised for wearing an off-the-shoulder top in parliament, with MP Stella Creasy saying that when she returns from maternity leave she will campaign to make misogyny a hate crime.

For the final question, the panel discussed whether the Prime Minister should speak to all members of the press, after journalists were turned away from 10 Downing Street earlier this week.

Last night's episode is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.