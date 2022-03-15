Film crews have once again come to St Albans, this time with BBC Three filming the third series of hit show Ladhood.

Production started two days ago according to a source at the Jolly Sailor, Stone Cross.

Crews preparing for scenes in the bar area. - Credit: Jolly Sailor

A spokesperson for Jolly Sailor said: “It’s good our little pub will be on tv though we’re doubtful it will be recognisable.

"They have been here for two days, I have nearly watched the first two series and will definitely watch the third.

"It's been ok having them here as they're very polite.”

The BBC is filming scenes in the local pub in the Bernard's Heath area of St Albans.

Ladhood is a coming-of-age comedy written by and starring comedian Liam Williams.

The series is a television adaptation of the BBC Radio 4 show where Liam, who parties too hard and disappoints his girlfriend, turns to his teenage years for answers

The crews are filming scenes for the third series. - Credit: Jolly Sailor

The series also stars Lily Frazer, Andrew Alexander, Oscar Kennedy, Shaun Thomas, Samuel Bottomley and Aqib Khan

Series two aired last year on BBC One and series three is expected to broadcast in 2022.

The first two series are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.