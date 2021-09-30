Guided walk explores second Battle of St Albans

Published: 8:53 AM September 30, 2021

Discover the story of the second Battle of St Albans and how it impacted on the Wars of the Roses at a special battlefield walk on Sunday.

Unlike the first battle of the War of the Roses, which was fought in St Albans in 1455, the second battle fought on February 17 1461 resulted in a Lancastrian victory.

The Yorkist army, commanded by the Earl of Warwick was comprehensively defeated. The numbers involved were substantially greater than in 1455, and this may well have been the first occasion in which handguns were deployed in an English battle. Yet today this battle is not well known.

Sunday's walk, led by experts from The Battlefields Trust, a registered charity dedicated to the protection, promotion, and interpretation of Britain's battlefields, will explore the northern part of this comparatively unknown battlefield.

The circular walk will be between two to three miles and will include Beech Bottom Dyke. Stout footwear is recommended.

The walk is open to Battlefield Trust members (free) and non-members (small charge).

Meet at the King William IV pub at 2pm on Sunday October 3. For more information, and to book a place, please contact Peter Burley at peterburley@btinternet.com or telephone 07969 861256.