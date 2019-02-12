Video

UK’s Strongest Man 250kg deadlift challenge entertains crowds outside St Albans’ Alban Arena

The UK's Strongest Man preview event in St Albans saw a deadlift showdown between Pa O'Dwyer and Sean Logan. IMAGE5

The UK’s Strongest Man held its launch event in St Albans city centre on Saturday with a 250kg deadlift challenge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The event saw Pa O’Dwyer, the winner of the UK’s Strongest Man 2018, take on England’s Strong Man, Sean Logan, outside the Alban Arena.

O’Dwyer and Logan both achieved 32 lifts but Logan threw in the towel on the 33rd, leaving O’Dwyer the victor.

At 64 lifts between the two strong men, they lifted the equivalent of 16 tonnes.

Reflecting on his victory, O’Dwyer said: “It was great being back in St Albans, and Sean, who is a fantastic deadlifter, pushed me really hard. He is a real contender for the UK title this year.

The UK's Strongest Man preview event in St Albans saw a deadlift showdown between Pa O'Dwyer and Sean Logan. The UK's Strongest Man preview event in St Albans saw a deadlift showdown between Pa O'Dwyer and Sean Logan.

“I was surprised we managed as many lifts as we did, but the great crowd really kept us going. And of course it was great to get a win for Ireland.”

The UK’s Strongest Man is a three-day competition taking place from July 26-28 at the Abbey View Athletics Track in Verulamium Park. See https://www.ultimatestrongman.tv/uks-strongest-man-2019/ for details.

The UK's Strongest Man preview event in St Albans saw a deadlift showdown between Pa O'Dwyer and Sean Logan. The UK's Strongest Man preview event in St Albans saw a deadlift showdown between Pa O'Dwyer and Sean Logan.

The UK's Strongest Man preview event in St Albans saw a deadlift showdown between Pa O'Dwyer and Sean Logan. The UK's Strongest Man preview event in St Albans saw a deadlift showdown between Pa O'Dwyer and Sean Logan.

The UK's Strongest Man preview event in St Albans saw a deadlift showdown between Pa O'Dwyer and Sean Logan. The UK's Strongest Man preview event in St Albans saw a deadlift showdown between Pa O'Dwyer and Sean Logan.

The UK's Strongest Man preview event in St Albans saw a deadlift showdown between Pa O'Dwyer and Sean Logan. The UK's Strongest Man preview event in St Albans saw a deadlift showdown between Pa O'Dwyer and Sean Logan.

The UK's Strongest Man preview event in St Albans saw a deadlift showdown between Pa O'Dwyer and Sean Logan. The UK's Strongest Man preview event in St Albans saw a deadlift showdown between Pa O'Dwyer and Sean Logan.

The UK's Strongest Man preview event in St Albans saw a deadlift showdown between Pa O'Dwyer and Sean Logan. The UK's Strongest Man preview event in St Albans saw a deadlift showdown between Pa O'Dwyer and Sean Logan.