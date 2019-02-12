Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

UK’s Strongest Man 250kg deadlift challenge entertains crowds outside St Albans’ Alban Arena

PUBLISHED: 18:00 12 February 2019

The UK's Strongest Man preview event in St Albans saw a deadlift showdown between Pa O'Dwyer and Sean Logan.

The UK's Strongest Man preview event in St Albans saw a deadlift showdown between Pa O'Dwyer and Sean Logan.

IMAGE5

The UK’s Strongest Man held its launch event in St Albans city centre on Saturday with a 250kg deadlift challenge.

The event saw Pa O’Dwyer, the winner of the UK’s Strongest Man 2018, take on England’s Strong Man, Sean Logan, outside the Alban Arena.

O’Dwyer and Logan both achieved 32 lifts but Logan threw in the towel on the 33rd, leaving O’Dwyer the victor.

At 64 lifts between the two strong men, they lifted the equivalent of 16 tonnes.

Reflecting on his victory, O’Dwyer said: “It was great being back in St Albans, and Sean, who is a fantastic deadlifter, pushed me really hard. He is a real contender for the UK title this year.

The UK's Strongest Man preview event in St Albans saw a deadlift showdown between Pa O'Dwyer and Sean Logan.The UK's Strongest Man preview event in St Albans saw a deadlift showdown between Pa O'Dwyer and Sean Logan.

“I was surprised we managed as many lifts as we did, but the great crowd really kept us going. And of course it was great to get a win for Ireland.”

The UK’s Strongest Man is a three-day competition taking place from July 26-28 at the Abbey View Athletics Track in Verulamium Park. See https://www.ultimatestrongman.tv/uks-strongest-man-2019/ for details.

The UK's Strongest Man preview event in St Albans saw a deadlift showdown between Pa O'Dwyer and Sean Logan.The UK's Strongest Man preview event in St Albans saw a deadlift showdown between Pa O'Dwyer and Sean Logan.

The UK's Strongest Man preview event in St Albans saw a deadlift showdown between Pa O'Dwyer and Sean Logan.The UK's Strongest Man preview event in St Albans saw a deadlift showdown between Pa O'Dwyer and Sean Logan.

The UK's Strongest Man preview event in St Albans saw a deadlift showdown between Pa O'Dwyer and Sean Logan.The UK's Strongest Man preview event in St Albans saw a deadlift showdown between Pa O'Dwyer and Sean Logan.

The UK's Strongest Man preview event in St Albans saw a deadlift showdown between Pa O'Dwyer and Sean Logan.The UK's Strongest Man preview event in St Albans saw a deadlift showdown between Pa O'Dwyer and Sean Logan.

The UK's Strongest Man preview event in St Albans saw a deadlift showdown between Pa O'Dwyer and Sean Logan.The UK's Strongest Man preview event in St Albans saw a deadlift showdown between Pa O'Dwyer and Sean Logan.

The UK's Strongest Man preview event in St Albans saw a deadlift showdown between Pa O'Dwyer and Sean Logan.The UK's Strongest Man preview event in St Albans saw a deadlift showdown between Pa O'Dwyer and Sean Logan.

The UK's Strongest Man preview event in St Albans saw a deadlift showdown between Pa O'Dwyer and Sean Logan.The UK's Strongest Man preview event in St Albans saw a deadlift showdown between Pa O'Dwyer and Sean Logan.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Riot police called in after reports of man with samurai sword and baseball bat in St Albans city centre

A man was arrested after entering The Peahen carrying a baseball bat. Photo: Danny Loo.

Long queues after M1 crash

Queues after the M1 crash this morning, near junction eight for Hemel Hempstead, towards St Albans. Picture: Highways England

St Albans Poundworld building sold to private investor for £2.75million

The former Poundworld shop has been bought by a private investor. Picture: Aitchison Raffety

St Albans driver forced to pay “unfair” parking fine after number plate mix-up

St Albans City station car park. Upper levels closed due to snow.

Man assaulted at St Albans snooker club

Police have released this image of a man they would like to speak to following an assault at The Raging Bull Snooker Club in St Albans. Picture: Herts Police

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

#includeImage($article, 225)

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

WATCH: Adorable squirrel monkeys unwrapping tasty Valentine’s Day treats

The squirrel monkeys at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo this Valentine's Day, unwrapping romantic-inspired sweet potato treats. Picture: ZSL

St Albans swimathon to raise money for homelessness charity

Westminster Lodge swimming pool in St Albans. Picture: Kim Sweet

Singer hits the right note as Harpenden seal late win over Colchester

Harpenden V Colchester - Tom Bunbury in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Letchworth’s Standalone Farm opens for new season in time for half term

Standalone Farm in Letchworth has opened its doors in time for February half term. Picture: Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation

Arriva launches contactless payments on buses in Hertfordshire

Arriva buses in Hertfordshire will accept contactless payments from Sunday.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists