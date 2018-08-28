Batford Memorial Hall applies for drinks licence

Batford Memorial Hall has applied to St Albans district council for a licence. Picture: Google. Archant

Batford Memorial Hall in Harpenden has applied for a licence to sell alcohol from Thursday to Sunday.

The hall’s management wish to operate a community hall on the ground floor of the premises, that will be available for hire.

An application has been submitted to St Albans district council to sell alcohol at the Tallents Crescent hall from Thursday to Sunday.

The alcohol could only be consumed on the premises and would be sold between 10am and 11pm.

The premises would be open between 8.30am and 11.30pm from Monday to Sunday.

Trained staff would be on site at all events and signs would be erected in the car park asking patrons to leave quietly.

A decision on whether to grant the licence will be made by the council’s licensing sub-committee on Thursday, December 20.

To see the application, visit tinyurl.com/y9l5p96g