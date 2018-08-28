Break-in at Harpenden Co-Op

The Batford Co-Op on Lower Luton Road was broken into on Saturday. Picture: Paul Freeman. Archant

There has been a break-in at a Co-Op in Harpenden over the weekend.

Burglars triggered an alarm at 3.18am at Batford Co-Op on Lower Luton Road on Saturday, causing police to be alerted.

One of the shop’s glass panels was smashed and it is believed the thieves took tobacco products.

Herts police have asked anyone with any information about the crime to call 101 and give crime reference number 41/61445/18.