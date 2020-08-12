Volunteers brave the heat to improve appearance of St Albans entrance

Members of the Marshalswick North Residents' Association were out in the heat to improve the road as visitors come to the north of St Albans. Picture: Marshalswick North Residents' Association Archant

Members of a St Albans residents’ association, alongside volunteers, have spent a morning improving the appearance on one of the entrances into the north of the city.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Members of the Marshalswick North Residents' Association were out in the heat to improve the road as visitors come to the north of St Albans. Picture: Marshalswick North Residents' Association Members of the Marshalswick North Residents' Association were out in the heat to improve the road as visitors come to the north of St Albans. Picture: Marshalswick North Residents' Association

With the help of Sandridge Parish Council – which obtained the necessary permission – and funding by building firm Taylor Wimpey, Marshalswick North Residents’ Association spent the sunny morning clearing grass.

You may also want to watch:

Having cleared two beds either side of Barnfield Road, at the junction with Sandpit Lane, and improved the soil, a number of low shrubs were planted to create attractive beds. Spring bulbs will be added later in the season.

A Marshalswick North Residents’ Association spokesman said: “Thanks goes to Carol Chalkley who organised the endeavour, and to the local residents who have agreed to keep the beds watered in the current hot weather.

Shrubs were planted, replacing grass verges in Barnfield Road. Picture: Marshalswick North Residents' Association Shrubs were planted, replacing grass verges in Barnfield Road. Picture: Marshalswick North Residents' Association

“Carol has been the inspiration behind other volunteer planting around the Marshalswick estate especially the delightful bulb planting carried out to the verges near the Quadrant shopping area.”