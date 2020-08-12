Advanced search

Volunteers brave the heat to improve appearance of St Albans entrance

PUBLISHED: 10:31 12 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:31 12 August 2020

Members of the Marshalswick North Residents' Association were out in the heat to improve the road as visitors come to the north of St Albans. Picture: Marshalswick North Residents' Association

Members of the Marshalswick North Residents' Association were out in the heat to improve the road as visitors come to the north of St Albans. Picture: Marshalswick North Residents' Association

Archant

Members of a St Albans residents’ association, alongside volunteers, have spent a morning improving the appearance on one of the entrances into the north of the city.

Members of the Marshalswick North Residents' Association were out in the heat to improve the road as visitors come to the north of St Albans. Picture: Marshalswick North Residents' AssociationMembers of the Marshalswick North Residents' Association were out in the heat to improve the road as visitors come to the north of St Albans. Picture: Marshalswick North Residents' Association

With the help of Sandridge Parish Council – which obtained the necessary permission – and funding by building firm Taylor Wimpey, Marshalswick North Residents’ Association spent the sunny morning clearing grass.

You may also want to watch:

Having cleared two beds either side of Barnfield Road, at the junction with Sandpit Lane, and improved the soil, a number of low shrubs were planted to create attractive beds. Spring bulbs will be added later in the season.

A Marshalswick North Residents’ Association spokesman said: “Thanks goes to Carol Chalkley who organised the endeavour, and to the local residents who have agreed to keep the beds watered in the current hot weather.

Shrubs were planted, replacing grass verges in Barnfield Road. Picture: Marshalswick North Residents' AssociationShrubs were planted, replacing grass verges in Barnfield Road. Picture: Marshalswick North Residents' Association

“Carol has been the inspiration behind other volunteer planting around the Marshalswick estate especially the delightful bulb planting carried out to the verges near the Quadrant shopping area.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Protesters call for St Albans council to stop using toxic weed killer

Around 30 people turned out to protest against the use of weed killer Glyphosate in St Albans. Picture: Extinction Rebellion St Albans

Which St Albans restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

Some restaurants, cafés and pubs in St Albans will be taking part in the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans siblings take on John O’Groats to Land’s End cycle challenge in memory of dad

Reuben, 19 and sister Honor, 22, will be cycling from John O'Groats to Land's End to raise money in memory of their dad Rory Morrison. Picture: Morrison family

Lane closures and delays set for A414 North Orbital Road near Colney Heath and Hatfield

The A414 from Hatfield to St Albans. Picture: Google Street View.

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

Most Read

Protesters call for St Albans council to stop using toxic weed killer

Around 30 people turned out to protest against the use of weed killer Glyphosate in St Albans. Picture: Extinction Rebellion St Albans

Which St Albans restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

Some restaurants, cafés and pubs in St Albans will be taking part in the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans siblings take on John O’Groats to Land’s End cycle challenge in memory of dad

Reuben, 19 and sister Honor, 22, will be cycling from John O'Groats to Land's End to raise money in memory of their dad Rory Morrison. Picture: Morrison family

Lane closures and delays set for A414 North Orbital Road near Colney Heath and Hatfield

The A414 from Hatfield to St Albans. Picture: Google Street View.

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Volunteers brave the heat to improve appearance of St Albans entrance

Members of the Marshalswick North Residents' Association were out in the heat to improve the road as visitors come to the north of St Albans. Picture: Marshalswick North Residents' Association

Radlett clinch narrow win over Totteridge Millhillians in a dramatic finish

Anthony Hill and Tom Jenkins combined to hand Radlett a victory over Totteridge Millhillians by a mere eight runs. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans set for more coffee shops following planning reforms

One thing St Albans isn't short of is coffee shops, with Nkora and Caffe Nero being two of many. Picture: Archant

Hatfield to Wheathampsted pub crawl with a difference to fund research into rare genetic disease

Jason Brimson hopes to raised £1,000 for Annabelle's Challenge. Picture: Care of Jason Brimson

Delight for Luke Houghton as cycling’s return sees Verulam Reallymoving on top

Luke Houghton takes the win for Verulam Reallymoving at the Bovingdon Bomber. Picture: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY