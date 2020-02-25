Advanced search

Westminster Diary: A baptism of fire as legislation rushed through Commons

PUBLISHED: 17:00 25 February 2020

Daisy Cooper

Daisy Cooper, MP for St Albans, addresses the House of Commons. Picture: Parliament Live TV

Daisy Cooper, MP for St Albans, addresses the House of Commons. Picture: Parliament Live TV

Archant

Welcome to my Westminster Diary. Each week, I'll be giving a light-hearted behind-the-scenes take on what life is really like as a new MP. From jeering and bobbing, procedures and prayers, I'll be lifting the lid on the mother of all Parliaments. Think 'The Thick of It' not 'House of Cards'!

Emergency criminal sentencing legislation was rushed through the Commons recently and as the Justice Spokesperson for my party it was a baptism of fire.

Normally, MPs consider new laws three times over a period of several weeks or months (before Specialist Committees and the House of Lords scrutinise them further, all with the press looking on and reporting to the public). This time, MPs rattled through it all in five and a half hours on a Wednesday afternoon.

In the preceding 48 hours, there had been a mad scramble. On the Monday night, the government circulated a letter to all MPs ( a "Dear Colleagues letter" ) setting out the purpose and key points of the proposed law. A second letter gave MPs 24 hrs to suggest changes. And then I received a quick call from the Minister: "Hi Daisy, we're trying to do these three things... do you have any concerns?"

You may also want to watch:

Parliament can be chaotic at the best of times but when something like this comes up, you just have to drop everything. Meetings and appointments were cancelled and work put on hold, as my team and I crammed to work out our position. In the early hours of Wednesday morning (03:27 to be precise) an established legal centre circulated its views to MPs, making suggestions as to the kinds of issues we might raise.

Wednesday itself was a fast moving event. The day's "order paper" was at risk of being out of date before any proceedings had even started. MPs, including myself, had tabled a raft of amendments to the legislation, but it wasn't at all clear in the morning whether we would even be allowed to put any to a vote.

Behind the orderly proceedings of the Chamber, there was furious Whatsapping between the whips office, the speakers office and MPs. A Minister was canvassing opposition MPs right up to the start of the debate, notes were getting passed back and forth, and MPs were Googling references made by their colleagues. By 6pm it was all over.

Whilst it's reassuring to know that the House of Commons can act at speed when it needs to, fast law can be bad law. On this one, time will tell.

You can contact Daisy at daisy.cooper.mp@parliament.uk

Most Read

St Albans barbers set to become wine bar after dark

Phoenix Barbers in Marshalswick will become a wine bar in the evening. Picture: Google StreetView

St Albans mum blogger shortlisted for national award

Steph Curtis has got into the finals of two national blogger awards. Picture: Supplied

Harpenden woman celebrates 100th birthday

Beryl Leake celebrated her 100th birthday in Harpenden. Picture: Supplied

Did you see man struck by lorry in London Colney?

Police are appealing for help with their enquiries. Picture: Archant

St Albans flips out in charity pancake race

The Pancake Race is underway in St Albans, with lots of the community involved in raising money for Home-Start, including Rev Jonny Lloyd of St Albans abbey. Picture: Laura Bill

Most Read

St Albans barbers set to become wine bar after dark

Phoenix Barbers in Marshalswick will become a wine bar in the evening. Picture: Google StreetView

St Albans mum blogger shortlisted for national award

Steph Curtis has got into the finals of two national blogger awards. Picture: Supplied

Harpenden woman celebrates 100th birthday

Beryl Leake celebrated her 100th birthday in Harpenden. Picture: Supplied

Did you see man struck by lorry in London Colney?

Police are appealing for help with their enquiries. Picture: Archant

St Albans flips out in charity pancake race

The Pancake Race is underway in St Albans, with lots of the community involved in raising money for Home-Start, including Rev Jonny Lloyd of St Albans abbey. Picture: Laura Bill

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Westminster Diary: A baptism of fire as legislation rushed through Commons

Daisy Cooper, MP for St Albans, addresses the House of Commons. Picture: Parliament Live TV

Herts Ad Sunday League: AFC London Road take semi-final honours after eight-goal thriller with AFC Rangers

Beehive's Lee Gibbon forces the ball past Phoenix keeper Dan Margott for the opening goal. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

St Albans flips out in charity pancake race

The Pancake Race is underway in St Albans, with lots of the community involved in raising money for Home-Start, including Rev Jonny Lloyd of St Albans abbey. Picture: Laura Bill

Petition to reopen Hertfordshire sexual health clinics needs last few signatures today

Emma Curtis is petitioning for the reopening of sexual health clinics closed in Hertfordshire last year. Picture: Pixabay

Hertfordshire paedophiles seeking help to stop viewing sexual images of children double

The number of people in Hertfordshire seeking help to stop viewing sexual images of children has doubled in the last 12 months. Picture: Pexels
Drive 24