St Albans Band Aid is smash success in 13th year

Lucky for some! The 13th annual St Albans Band Aid returned in style on Saturday.

The popular live music event, which took place outside Ladbrokes Betting Office in the city centre, was in aid of Rennie Grove Hospice Care.

Over the years, collections in excess of £45,000 have been raised in conjunction with support from Ladbrokes, with last year's event raising £2,200 alone.

A host of different local musicians performed for passers-by between 9am and 5pm. The event was all outside, there is no stage, no lighting, and therefore no overheads.

Local plumber and musician Dene Rosewarn, who has organised the day since 2009, said: "As Right Hand Drive, the last of nine acts, packed away their drums, guitars and amps, Ladbrokes manager Zoe walked out the front doors with betting slip in hand, with the last and total count amount written on the back.

"I read out £1,701 to cheers and smiling faces, with the only hitch being Alan the Right Hand Drive drummer has just handed me another £10!

"There are so many wonderful people who make SABA a success, aside from our incredible musicians who give their time and hard-earned musical skills free year after year.

"All the equally important collectors, and of course our generous St Albans general public, the wonderful people who donate so freely at SABA each year.

"I knew we might be down on previous years due to the economic climate, so I was utterly delighted with the money raised this year! Hopefully Ladbrokes will again match fund this total to £3-4K, as they have done since moving SABA to outside the betting shop in 2010 from the original site at The Clock Tower.

"Like I said, there are so many people to thank for making SABA work somehow, and if you are reading this I am thanking you from the heart. Bless you all, and I hope to see you all in 2023."

St Albans Band Aid 2022 - Credit: Toby Shepheard Photography

