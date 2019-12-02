Christmas tree trashed at St Albans shopping centre

This Christmas tree in Christopher Place was trashed and the decorations stolen. Archant

A recycled Christmas tree in a St Albans shopping centre has been trashed and the decorations stolen.

The tree, which was located near the entrance to the Christopher Place car park, had been put together using decorations recycled from charity shops.

But unfortunately it did not even make the beginning of December before the decorations were pulled off and the tree trashed in the process.

You may also want to watch:

It's the second year Christopher Place has been targeted at Christmas. Last year Joshua Clarke, then 19, of The Close, Wilshere Avenue, St Albans, wrecked a seasonal display in a wanton act of vandalism.

He caused almost £10,000 worth of damage by tearing Christmas lights from trees, smashing the centrepiece reindeer, and picking up an accompanying sledge and throwing it to the ground.

He pleaded guilty to the offence and was ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid community work and pay £750 compensation for the damage he caused.

Centre manager Catherine Morris said: "It's such a shame when we put so much effort into our decorations, and people travel for miles to see them. Sadly it makes us wonder why we make the effort."