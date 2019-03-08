It's back to school for St Albans CrossFit's annual summer throwdown

CrossFit St Albans' annual summer throwndown.

A gruelling fitness competition inspired by school sports days saw 64 competitors battle it out in a variety of challenges.

CrossFit St Albans' annual summer throwndown.

The annual summer throwdown event, hosted by St Albans-based fitness and lifestyle company, CrossFit, took place at the Abbey View Athletics Track on Saturday, and saw teams of two go head-to-head in a variety of challenges reflecting CrossFit's high intensity training regime.

The events tested athletes' speed, strength, skills and stamina through a variety of challenges focused on utilising the outdoor environment for fitness. It was inspired predominantly by reminiscing on school sports day and using the environment to get active as a group, a message which was central to this year's event.

Claudia Luscombe-Whyte, on behalf of CrossFit, said: "We went to have fun and support each other as a fitness community. Teams ran, rowed, lifted, lugged and cheered!

The overall winners were Alex Clementson and James Hudson (males) and Katie Rishover and Kerri Stinton (females).

CrossFit St Albans' annual summer throwndown.

CrossFit St Albans' annual summer throwndown.

