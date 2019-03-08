Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

It's back to school for St Albans CrossFit's annual summer throwdown

PUBLISHED: 13:00 03 July 2019

CrossFit St Albans' annual summer throwndown.

CrossFit St Albans' annual summer throwndown.

Archant

A gruelling fitness competition inspired by school sports days saw 64 competitors battle it out in a variety of challenges.

CrossFit St Albans' annual summer throwndown.CrossFit St Albans' annual summer throwndown.

The annual summer throwdown event, hosted by St Albans-based fitness and lifestyle company, CrossFit, took place at the Abbey View Athletics Track on Saturday, and saw teams of two go head-to-head in a variety of challenges reflecting CrossFit's high intensity training regime.

The events tested athletes' speed, strength, skills and stamina through a variety of challenges focused on utilising the outdoor environment for fitness. It was inspired predominantly by reminiscing on school sports day and using the environment to get active as a group, a message which was central to this year's event.

Claudia Luscombe-Whyte, on behalf of CrossFit, said: "We went to have fun and support each other as a fitness community. Teams ran, rowed, lifted, lugged and cheered!

The overall winners were Alex Clementson and James Hudson (males) and Katie Rishover and Kerri Stinton (females).

CrossFit St Albans' annual summer throwndown.CrossFit St Albans' annual summer throwndown.

CrossFit St Albans' annual summer throwndown.CrossFit St Albans' annual summer throwndown.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

CCTV appeal after teenage girl raped in St Albans

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries into a rape in St Albans. Picture: Herts Police

St Albans burglar arrested after being spotted on CCTV

A St Albans burglar was arrested after being spotted by a CCTV operator. Picture: Archant

Before and after: The Markyate pub that’s been turned into a fabulous family home

The Sun Inn Coach House, High Street, Markyate as it looks today. Picture: Ashtons

St Albans care home forced to apologise for ‘injustices’ to woman in care

Audrey and her husband.

Luton named among gazumping hotspots

Oak Road, Luton. Picture: Google Street View

Most Read

CCTV appeal after teenage girl raped in St Albans

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries into a rape in St Albans. Picture: Herts Police

St Albans burglar arrested after being spotted on CCTV

A St Albans burglar was arrested after being spotted by a CCTV operator. Picture: Archant

Before and after: The Markyate pub that’s been turned into a fabulous family home

The Sun Inn Coach House, High Street, Markyate as it looks today. Picture: Ashtons

St Albans care home forced to apologise for ‘injustices’ to woman in care

Audrey and her husband.

Luton named among gazumping hotspots

Oak Road, Luton. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans Podcast: Local legal expert on controversial outcome of cycling collision case

What's on the St Albans Podcast for July 3? Picture: Danny Smith

It’s back to school for St Albans CrossFit’s annual summer throwdown

CrossFit St Albans' annual summer throwndown.

St Albans boy threatened with knife for bike

A boy was threatened by a man with a knife for his bike on July 1 on Old Oak, St Albans. Picture: Google Street View.

Exploring St Albans’ Roman past at Larks in the Park events

Larkus in the Parkus, Marlborough Pavillion, Sopwell

Hertfordshire pushes ahead with planned cuts to fire crews

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service. Picture: Archant.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists