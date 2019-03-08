It's back to school for St Albans CrossFit's annual summer throwdown
PUBLISHED: 13:00 03 July 2019
Archant
A gruelling fitness competition inspired by school sports days saw 64 competitors battle it out in a variety of challenges.
The annual summer throwdown event, hosted by St Albans-based fitness and lifestyle company, CrossFit, took place at the Abbey View Athletics Track on Saturday, and saw teams of two go head-to-head in a variety of challenges reflecting CrossFit's high intensity training regime.
The events tested athletes' speed, strength, skills and stamina through a variety of challenges focused on utilising the outdoor environment for fitness. It was inspired predominantly by reminiscing on school sports day and using the environment to get active as a group, a message which was central to this year's event.
Claudia Luscombe-Whyte, on behalf of CrossFit, said: "We went to have fun and support each other as a fitness community. Teams ran, rowed, lifted, lugged and cheered!
The overall winners were Alex Clementson and James Hudson (males) and Katie Rishover and Kerri Stinton (females).