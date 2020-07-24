Advanced search

Faith Focus: Return to the Houses of God

PUBLISHED: 10:00 30 July 2020

Alan Sharp

Alan Sharp

Alan Sharp

Archant

At last we can come back, we can come home. For four months all places of worship, from our mighty Cathedral to the tiniest village chapel, had to be locked up. For much of that time not even the clergy were allowed to enter. 

And now, at last, and subject to certain restrictions, we are being allowed back to our ‘special places’ to worship, to say our prayers, to take communion, pretty well everything we used to do, so long as we don’t sing hymns.

I was at a service in Guildford Cathedral shortly after it was consecrated. The bishop was preaching and he made the point that if you go into one of our old established cathedrals, like our own St Albans Abbey, you are aware that the very walls of the building are steeped in centuries of prayers of the faithful, and that it was one of the jobs of those of us in that congregation to begin that process at Guildford. 

You may also want to watch:

For too long we have tried to worship from our homes, by Zoom or live streaming. It has not been easy. There have been many distractions. We find we are just watching the service, rather than fully participating. Worship is in danger of becoming a spectator sport.

So it is good that at last we can return to our churches, that at last anyone can enter the building, to reflect that we are in the presence of God. We can sit or kneel quietly and tell ourselves: “Be still, for the presence of the Lord, the Holy One, is here.”

In an Old Testament story, Jacob is fleeing from his brother’s anger. He reaches Bethel, later to become a famous centre for worship. He has a dream in which he sees God standing by his side. Jacob cries, “Truly the Lord is in this place. This is none other than the House of God, and this is the Gate of Heaven.”

Take advantage of our open churches. May those places we regard as our ‘House of God’ never again be locked to keep us out of our ‘Gate of Heaven’.

Alan Sharp is a Methodist lay preacher and a member of both Marlborough Road Methodist Church, St Albans, and St Mary’s Church, Marshalswick

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

St Albans market traders ‘refuse to rotate’ in protest at council restrictions

St Albans Charter Market traders are protesting against the council's COVID restrictions.

Which is posher, St Albans or Harpenden? The Secret Estate Agent makes his case

The Secret Estate Agent says Harpenden has more 'larger' homes on big plots than St Albans, which drives up the average price. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Major St Albans road closed due to medical episode

Emergency services are at the scene helping a man suffering a medical episode in St Peter's Street

Man dies following medical episode in major St Albans street

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance landed close to St Peterr's Street in St Albans where a man suffering a medical episode sadly died. Picture: Supplied

Which St Albans restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

Some restaurants, cafés and pubs in St Albans will be taking part in the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

St Albans market traders ‘refuse to rotate’ in protest at council restrictions

St Albans Charter Market traders are protesting against the council's COVID restrictions.

Which is posher, St Albans or Harpenden? The Secret Estate Agent makes his case

The Secret Estate Agent says Harpenden has more 'larger' homes on big plots than St Albans, which drives up the average price. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Major St Albans road closed due to medical episode

Emergency services are at the scene helping a man suffering a medical episode in St Peter's Street

Man dies following medical episode in major St Albans street

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance landed close to St Peterr's Street in St Albans where a man suffering a medical episode sadly died. Picture: Supplied

Which St Albans restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

Some restaurants, cafés and pubs in St Albans will be taking part in the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Hundreds of council officers could be made redundant if Hertfordshire unitary proposal goes ahead

Borough and district council officers could be made redundant by the proposals. Picture: Archant.

Faith Focus: Return to the Houses of God

Alan Sharp

Westminster Diary: No break from the coronavirus crisis as Parliament starts summer recess

Daisy Cooper MP.

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 30

England's Stuart Broad celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies' Roston Chase during day two of the Third Test at Emirates Old Trafford

What does nature mean to us?

A blackbird finding rich pickings in an overgrown corner of the garden. Picture: Rupert Evershed