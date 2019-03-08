Advanced search

B487 delays from Redbourn to Harpenden due to roadworks

PUBLISHED: 08:19 30 May 2019

There are delays the B487 Redbourn Lane towards Harpenden due to Affinity Water roadworks. Picture: Archant

There are delays the B487 Redbourn Lane towards Harpenden due to Affinity Water roadworks. Picture: Archant

Archant

There are delays heading towards Harpenden from Redbourn this morning due to roadworks on the B487.

Two-way temporary traffic lights are in place in Redbourn Lane as Affinity Water is carrying out water main repairs.

The roadworks affect traffic heading east from Redbourn to Harpenden, with average speeds in that direction of 3mph.

The repairs are scheduled to continue until up to Monday, June 3, according to Hertfordshire County Council's roadworks website - but may be completed sooner.

For more information check hertfordshire.gov.uk/roadworks.

