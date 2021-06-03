News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
What do you know about the University of the Third Age in St Albans?

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 11:33 AM June 3, 2021    Updated: 11:39 AM June 3, 2021
Members of St Albans u3a before the pandemic.

Members of St Albans u3a before the pandemic. - Credit: St Albans u3a

Blue and yellow banners, introductory leaflets and a market stall will feature in the next few months as members of u3a (formerly the University of the Third Age) prepare to promote this popular charity.  

Usually meeting face-to-face to expand interests and socialise, members of local u3as have been keeping in touch during the lockdown by learning to meet on Zoom, frequent e-newsletters and link via WhatsApp. 

But with the end of the virus roadmap in sight they are taking the opportunity of the organisation’s first National u3a Day to promote lifelong learning as a fun way to socialise, meet like-minded people and develop new interests. 

Founded in 1982, u3a is a UK-wide collection of locally-run groups that provide a wide range of opportunities to come together to learn for fun.  Locally the types of activity groups include crafts, debating, painting, food and drink, genealogy, history, sports, writing and walking.  

Membership in St Albans costs £15 a year and is open to everyone who’s no longer in full-time work. 

For further information, search on www.stalbansu3a.org.uk  




St Albans News

