National award for St Albans osteopath

PUBLISHED: 07:00 21 January 2020

Institute of Osteopathy Associate of the Year award: (left to right) Stephen Barabas from sponsors K-Laser, winner Adam Seakey and Institute President Susan Farwell.

Archant

A St Albans osteopath and back pain specialist has been named Associate of the Year 2019 by the Institute of Osteopathy.

This national award is presented to those who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to provide first class treatment for patients, contribute to the success of their practice and dedicated to their own professional development

This year's winner is Adam Sealey, who works at Ginger Natural Health in London Road. He was chosen because of his genuine compassion and desire to help everyone - from colleagues to junior staff and patients.

He was also recognised for his commitment to continuous learning, which has seen him gain achievement in several notable fields, including sports massage, dry needling and has even published research in Osteopathy Today Magazine.

Adam has also used his business to help charity and has currently raised over £1,000 for The Hospice of Saint Francis. You can show your support by visiting www.justgiving.com/adam-sealey-hosf

