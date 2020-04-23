St Albans family’s George III clock fetches £2,000 at auction

George III mahogany bracket clock made by Joseph Quartermaine. Archant

A George III mahogany bracket clock, offered for sale on behalf of a St Albans family, has sold for £2,000 at auction.

The clock had been in the region for all of its life. The maker Joseph Quartermaine had premises in Aylesbury market square where he worked between 1781-1804.

It fetched twice its top estimate, including buyer’s premium, when sold by local auctioneers Sworders.

The company’s premises may be closed in line with current restrictions but the fine art auctioneers remains open for business.

Chairman Guy Schooling said the auction room is particularly interested in hearing from the many people currently engaged in a lockdown clear-out. Among the few positives to be gleaned from the stay at home lifestyle is the opportunity to compete some of the tasks that fall down the list in normal times.

“People up and down the country are filling their time in semi-isolation with extra hours of gardening, a spot of DIY and a thorough spring clean of attics and outbuildings. We want to hear from them,” said Guy.

