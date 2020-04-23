Advanced search

St Albans family’s George III clock fetches £2,000 at auction

PUBLISHED: 10:56 23 April 2020

George III mahogany bracket clock made by Joseph Quartermaine.

George III mahogany bracket clock made by Joseph Quartermaine.

Archant

A George III mahogany bracket clock, offered for sale on behalf of a St Albans family, has sold for £2,000 at auction.

The clock had been in the region for all of its life. The maker Joseph Quartermaine had premises in Aylesbury market square where he worked between 1781-1804.

It fetched twice its top estimate, including buyer’s premium, when sold by local auctioneers Sworders.

You may also want to watch:

The company’s premises may be closed in line with current restrictions but the fine art auctioneers remains open for business.

Chairman Guy Schooling said the auction room is particularly interested in hearing from the many people currently engaged in a lockdown clear-out. Among the few positives to be gleaned from the stay at home lifestyle is the opportunity to compete some of the tasks that fall down the list in normal times.

“People up and down the country are filling their time in semi-isolation with extra hours of gardening, a spot of DIY and a thorough spring clean of attics and outbuildings. We want to hear from them,” said Guy.

Visit https://www.sworder.co.uk/request-a-valuation

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Design for former St Albans police station and NHS clinic selected following consultation

The design by London-based architectural firm Space & Place has been chosen for the area near the Alban Arena on the site of a former police station and NHS clinic. Picture: Space & Place

Revealed: How coronavirus is affecting St Albans dentists

Dentists have been impacted by the coronavirus lockdown.

St Albans Local Plan receives severe criticism from government inspectors

The proposed site of the Radlett rail freight depot

St Albans man calls for help as he remains stuck in Argentina

Zach Marzouk from St Albans, has been living with his girlfriend Belu in Argentina, however recently quit his job to return to the UK and has been unable to get home due to the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Zach Marzouk

East of England ambulance worker dies after positive COVID-19 test

Barry England, who worked for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust, has sadly died. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Design for former St Albans police station and NHS clinic selected following consultation

The design by London-based architectural firm Space & Place has been chosen for the area near the Alban Arena on the site of a former police station and NHS clinic. Picture: Space & Place

Revealed: How coronavirus is affecting St Albans dentists

Dentists have been impacted by the coronavirus lockdown.

St Albans Local Plan receives severe criticism from government inspectors

The proposed site of the Radlett rail freight depot

St Albans man calls for help as he remains stuck in Argentina

Zach Marzouk from St Albans, has been living with his girlfriend Belu in Argentina, however recently quit his job to return to the UK and has been unable to get home due to the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Zach Marzouk

East of England ambulance worker dies after positive COVID-19 test

Barry England, who worked for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust, has sadly died. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Tangerines ladies enjoy very positive season as thirds get their hands on championship

The ladies third team at St Albans Hockey Club had a fantastic 2019-2020 season.

St Albans family’s George III clock fetches £2,000 at auction

George III mahogany bracket clock made by Joseph Quartermaine.

Voiding the season ‘doesn’t sit right’ with Harpenden Town chairman Roman Motyczak

Harpenden Town chairman Roman Motyczak has sympathy for SSML rivals Colney Heath. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Faith Focus: We must commit to permanently change our ways when pandemic passes

John Telford

Essential GP and dental appointments remain available in Herts during coronavirus pandemic

Doctor Prag Moodley, a Stevenage GP and chairman of the East and North Hertfordshire CCG, is encouraging people to continue to seek medical help during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: NHS.
Drive 24