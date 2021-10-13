Bid on London Underground poster of French Row in St Albans

Published: 11:11 AM October 13, 2021

A London Underground posted depicting French Row in St Albans city centre is up for auction.

The poster was designed by Verney L Danvers (1895-1973) in 1922 and printed by Vincent Brooks Day and Sons Ltd for the Underground Electric Railways Co. of London.

Obviously St Albans was never on the Underground but was served by the London General Omnibus Company that was owned by the same company.

It is due to be sold at Sworders fine art auctioneers on Tuesday and is expected to sell in the region of £250-350.

The poster has a few minor creases, commensurate with age, but no tears or damages.

To place a bid for this item visit the Sworders website at www.sworder.co.uk