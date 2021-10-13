News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Bid on London Underground poster of French Row in St Albans

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 11:11 AM October 13, 2021   
The London Underground poster of St Albans.

The London Underground poster of St Albans. - Credit: Sworders

A London Underground posted depicting French Row in St Albans city centre is up for auction.

The poster was designed by Verney L Danvers (1895-1973) in 1922 and printed by Vincent Brooks Day and Sons Ltd for the Underground Electric Railways Co. of London.

Obviously St Albans was never on the Underground but was served by the London General Omnibus Company that was owned by the same company.

It is due to be sold at Sworders fine art auctioneers on Tuesday and is expected to sell in the region of £250-350.

The poster has a few minor creases, commensurate with age, but no tears or damages.

To place a bid for this item visit the Sworders website at www.sworder.co.uk

You may also want to watch:

St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Plough at Sleaphyde is under new ownership.

The Plough at Sleapshyde welcomes new owners

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
The new St Albans Cathedral Welcome Centre.

Who are the winners of this year's Civic Society Awards?

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Springfield Farm, near Colney Street, St Albans.

Springfield Farm: Bid to hold 450-capacity student get-together event

Matthew Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Bicentenary mass celebrated at St Columba’s College.

School celebrates 200 years of Catholic community

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon