Teenage boys charged with attempted robbery in St Albans

Two teenage boys have been charged with an attempted robbery in the Alban Way. Picture: Archant Archant

An 18-year-old and a 17-year-old attempted to rob a man in his 50s by attacking him as he rode his bike.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The man was cycling along the Alban Way on Wednesday, September 26 last year when he was pushed and kicked by a group of people, suffering bruising.

A 17-year-old boy from St Albans, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with attempted robbery, and 18-year-old Alex Jones, of William Street, Birmingham has been charged with attempted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

After the assault, the offenders left along the Alban Way in the direction of St Albans city centre. They are then believed to have travelled to Watford on the Abbey Flyer.