Ask For Clive charity launches national Pride initiative

Published: 2:01 PM June 3, 2021

A St Albans-based charity combatting discrimination in the LGBTQ+ community and encouraging venues to become safer and more inclusive spaces has launched its first ever nationwide Pub Pride event.

The Ask For Clive charity is encouraging venues across the country to host Pride events on Friday July 23.

Pub Pride is a nationwide campaign that gives local landlords total freedom to set the scale and content of the night.

Pub owners and managers looking to take part in Pub Pride 2021 are asked to buy a kit for the event.

The first kit includes rainbow flags and bunting, along with promotional assets and the second kit will include, in addition to the above, six Pub Pride 2021 t-shirts for staff.

You may also want to watch:

All profits made from these kits will be split between Ask For Clive and the venue’s local UK Pride organisation.

Co-founder of Ask For Clive Danny Clare said: “We are proud to be uniting the UK’s LGBTQ+ community on one big night in July.

"We have already seen an overwhelming response from venues across the country reaching out to learn more about the night, it is shaping up to be a national event reaching pubs in all corners of the UK. We cannot wait to paint the country with a rainbow and show the world that the UK is one of the most inclusively diverse and accepting countries.

"It has been a horrific year and we want to give the community one night to celebrate who they are, what they stand for and to reunite.

"The night will play an important role, especially for those who have come-out during the pandemic and have not been able to experience the love and support within their local LGBTQ+ community due to restrictions.”

Owner of Dylans and The Plough Sean Hughes said: “As a pub owner, Pub Pride offers my businesses a huge opportunity to showcase the inclusivity of our venues. Pub Pride will bring local businesses and communities together in a celebration of love and acceptance across the UK and this will be led by local pubs, bars and restaurants.”

For more details go to pubpride.com