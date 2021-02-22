News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

St Albans support Asian women through lockdown struggles

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 9:27 AM February 22, 2021   
HAWA is open to people from all backgrounds.

Chair of HAWA, Rushna Miah, is working hard to reach members of the St Albans BAME community. - Credit: Rushna Mia

An organisation set up by Asian women, to support other Asian women is working hard to support residents across the district.

Hertfordshire Asian Women’s Association (HAWA), set up in 2008, is an independent organisation highlighting women’s issues and providing guidance and advice to those who are  affected by them.

As well as delivering fruit and vegetables fortnightly to some families, online exercise classes are being run.

Herts Asian Women's Association is helping people throughout lockdown. 

Herts Asian Women's Association is helping people throughout lockdown. - Credit: Rushna Miah


Yoga, pilates and even chair exercises are being offered to residents of St Albans and the surrounding areas.

Many women are  benefiting from weekly English lessons via Zoom. The classes help them to stay connected  during lockdown and give them a weekly focus. 

Chair of HAWA Rushna Miah said: "HAWA has worked really hard during the pandemic to provide support to the community and to provide classes online. This means  that the ladies  still can participate, alleviating isolation as well as helping them to stay fit and healthy during the lockdown."
 

You may also want to watch:

St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Road closures were introduced in St Albans city centre at the end of the first lockdown to promote social distancing.

City centre road closures: is permanent pedestrianisation a possibility?

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
The Black Boy, Bricket Wood

We can't expunge history, says landlord of The Black Boy pub

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Mary with her daughter, Jenny, and grandchildren Eve and Josh

Birthday vaccine for St Albans woman

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Tributes have been paid to George Old

Tributes paid to parish council chairman

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus