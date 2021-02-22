St Albans support Asian women through lockdown struggles

Published: 9:27 AM February 22, 2021

Chair of HAWA, Rushna Miah, is working hard to reach members of the St Albans BAME community. - Credit: Rushna Mia

An organisation set up by Asian women, to support other Asian women is working hard to support residents across the district.

Hertfordshire Asian Women’s Association (HAWA), set up in 2008, is an independent organisation highlighting women’s issues and providing guidance and advice to those who are affected by them.

As well as delivering fruit and vegetables fortnightly to some families, online exercise classes are being run.



Herts Asian Women's Association is helping people throughout lockdown. - Credit: Rushna Miah



Yoga, pilates and even chair exercises are being offered to residents of St Albans and the surrounding areas.

Many women are benefiting from weekly English lessons via Zoom. The classes help them to stay connected during lockdown and give them a weekly focus.



Chair of HAWA Rushna Miah said: "HAWA has worked really hard during the pandemic to provide support to the community and to provide classes online. This means that the ladies still can participate, alleviating isolation as well as helping them to stay fit and healthy during the lockdown."

