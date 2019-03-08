Asian jewellery stolen in St Albans burglary

Jewellery which was stolen from Oxford Avenue in St Albans. Picture: Herts police Archant

Do you recognise any of this jewellery, which was stolen from St Albans?

At some time between 8pm and 8.30pm on March 14, criminals went into a property on Oxford Avenue in St Albans and took the Asian earrings, bangles and necklaces.

Three men were seen in the area at the time of the incident.

Police are also investigating a vehicle acting suspiciously by driving slowly around the area when the crime happened.

Det Con Colin Workman, from the Local Crime Unit, said: “We are also keen to hear from anyone who saw a vehicle, which may have appeared out of place or seen to be driving slowly, in Oxford Avenue.”

Anyone who has information about this crime should contact police on 101, email colin.workman@herts.pnn.police.uk, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The crime reference is 41/24227/19.

