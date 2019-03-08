Asian gold stolen in St Albans burglary

Residents with Asian gold are advised to make sure it is stored in a safe place after a St Albans property was ransacked last week.

The burglary took place in Waverly Road between 5.20pm and 9.10pm on Tuesday, March 19.

One or more burglars forced entry through a kitchen door and ransacked the property before stealing jewellery and other items.

Det Con Spencer Dicks said: “This jewellery had sentimental value to the victim. Fortunately they had kept the majority of their valuables in a safety deposit box, and this prevented a greater loss.

“It is a timely reminder to make sure you keep your jewellery out of sight. Valuable jewellery could be stored at banks or in less obvious places in your home. It’s also a good idea to take photos of your valuables.

“If you have been offered jewellery for sale or if you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call us on 101 quoting crime reference 41/25766/19 or you can report online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.”