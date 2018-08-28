Advanced search

Asian gold and cash stolen in St Albans burglary

PUBLISHED: 15:32 18 January 2019

Police are appealing for information after a burglary in Coach Mews, St Albans.

Archant

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a burglary in St Albans yesterday.

The burglary took place in Coach Mews between 5.30pm and 8.45pm on Thursday, January 17.

One or more burglars broke into the property through the back garden and stole Asian gold, a passport and cash.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or has any further information that could be helpful, should call Herts Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 41/5580/19.

