Art at the station - new initiative from St Albans school

Published: 10:04 AM July 27, 2021

Members of St Albans Arts Society with pupils from Heathlands School and their artwork, which is to be displayed at St Albans City Station. - Credit: St Albans Arts Society

Have you noticed the new artwork hanging up at St Albans City Station?

It's the work of students from Heathlands School working in conjunction with St Albans Arts Society as part of a nationwide initiative called Art@thestation.

Heathlands School artwork on display in the waiting room at St Albans City Station. - Credit: St Albans Arts Society

This scheme aims to promote locally produced artwork in train stations across the country.

Heathlands School artwork on display in the waiting room at St Albans City Station. - Credit: St Albans Arts Society

Over the last few years the society has been sponsoring the school - which is entirely for deaf children - to help with art projects, including buying them a movie camera to make short films.

Heathlands School artwork on display in the waiting room at St Albans City Station. - Credit: St Albans Arts Society

The society's young arts co-ordinator Ros Hedges said: "We've had an association with Heathlands for several years, supporting them in various ways through assisting with the purchase of equipment for their art department.

Members of St Albans Arts Society with pupils from Heathlands School and their artwork, which is to be displayed at St Albans City Station. - Credit: St Albans Arts Society

You may also want to watch:

"Working with Thameslink, we secured wall space for their artwork in their soon to be opened new waiting room on platform 1, as part of the station's redevelopment."

Members of St Albans Arts Society with pupils from Heathlands School and their artwork, which is to be displayed at St Albans City Station. - Credit: St Albans Arts Society



