Dementia Action Week: inspirational art going on display across St Albans

A collaborative artwork project aims to get people from across the city talking about the impact of dementia.

The Alzheimers Society is displaying crocheted forget-me-knots around the grounds of St Albans Cathedral, and exhibiting artwork in conjunction with St Albans Rainbow Trail outside the Museum + Gallery.

Where Do They Go by The Toms Family - Credit: The Toms Family

The initiative is part of Dementia Action Week, which takes place from May 16-22 and is based around the theme of diagnosis.

Live a Colourful Life by Cary Ho - Credit: Cary Ho

Artist Preet Cox, who has curated the artwork and founded the Rainbow Trail, said: "Art is another way to express emotions and voice stories. The art pieces have been created by those who have been affected by dementia and wanted to help raise awareness during Dementia Action Week within our community."

Artwork by Natalia Millman. - Credit: Natalia Millman

Dementia support worker Sue Stenzel said: "It is about getting people talking and raising awareness of the support that is available. I have stitched thousands of the crocheted flowers and linked them together into wreaths to represent the coming together to overcome dementia support."





Getting a Diagnosis by Sharon Roberts. - Credit: Sharon Roberts

Residents of The Orchard Nursing Home painted a forget-me-knot installation using the tips of their fingers. Organised by the care home well-being team, the activity was planned so that it was accessible to people of varying cognition.

Getting a Diagnosis by Hannah Sessions. - Credit: Hannah Sessions.

St Albans artist Jennifer Satchell was recently diagnosed with cognitive impairment. She said she enjoyed creating a piece of art which helped her to express her feelings and mood.

Fingerpainting by residents of The Orchard Nursing Home. - Credit: The Orchard Nursing Home.

Fellow creative Natalia Milman also wanted to be involved after having a conversation with Preet after her dad died from the condition, and several of her pieces will be displayed on the day: "My work highlights the tangle of memories that we have of people we love and the confusion we go through when dementia enters our life."

Photographer Jamie Merry said: "I'm pleased to be part of the Dementia Action Week creative project and hope my photography will help raise awareness."

Hannah Sessions, whose work is well known in St Albans, added: "I was inspired by my gran who I loved and remember. Her garden had many forget-me-knots growing everywhere. Everyone should be remembered."

One of Jamie Merry's photographs. - Credit: Jamie Merry

To view the artwork visit the Museum + Gallery or walk around the grounds of St Albans Cathedral.







