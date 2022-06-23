Artist selling his entire collection to help Ukraine
Alice Mitchell
- Credit: Ray Postill
“I’m giving my life’s work away!” - a St Albans amateur artist has offered to sell his paintings to raise money for Ukraine relief efforts.
Ray Postill, 77, is hoping to donate money from over 250 pieces of original artwork he has in his possession.
He began painting in his spare time in his mid-50s, and over the years has painted in a range of styles - describing them as nostalgic, humorous and quirky.
“Having reached the ripe old age of 77, I have been thinking that it would be a great idea to use this body of work to raise money for a worthwhile charity."
Ray intends to donate all the money raised from selling these paintings to the BEARR Trust.
The BEARR Trust is a London-based charity with its own distribution network across Ukraine. Founded in 1991, the charity helps to improve the health and social welfare of vulnerable people in countries of the former Soviet Union.
BEARR has been working in the fields of health and social welfare in Ukraine and also in Moldova for 30 years and is focused on helping the most vulnerable people.
Ray is keen to get the word out there about his project and start raising money: “In my mind, anyone who purchases a painting is making a donation to charity and in exchange they will be receiving a gift of the painting of their choice as a long term reminder of their generosity.”
Paintings can be bought on Ray’s website: artsforukraine.org.uk