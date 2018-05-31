Advanced search

Arsenal close London Colney training centre after manager Mikel Arteta gets coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 09:18 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:18 13 March 2020

Arsenal's London Colney Training Ground. Picture: DANNY LOO

The London Colney training centre used by Arsenal Football Club has been closed after its head coach Mikel Arteta received a positive COVID-19 result yesterday evening.

Arsenal said in a statement: 'We expect this to be a significant number of people from Colney, including the full first-team squad and coaching staff, as well as a smaller number of people from our Hale End Academy which we have also temporarily closed as a precaution.

'We expect those who did not have close contact with Mikel to return to work in the coming days. In the meantime our Colney and Hale End training centres will undergo a deep clean and our other club sites are operating as normal.'

Mr Arteta said: 'This is really disappointing but I took the test after feeling poorly. I will be at work as soon as I'm allowed.'

Arsenal's managing director Vinai Venkatesham said: 'The health of our people and the wider public is our priority and that is where our focus is. Our thoughts are with Mikel who is disappointed but in good spirits. We are in active dialogue with all the relevant people to manage this situation appropriately, and we look forward to getting back to training and playing as soon as medical advice allows.'

Its head of football operations Raul Sanllehi added: 'Mikel and the full first-team squad, players and staff, will be fully supported, and we look forward to getting back to training and playing as soon as medical advice allows. Obviously Mikel's full recovery is the priority now for us all.'

Those who came into contact with Mr Arteta have also been told to self-isolate.

Arsenal is now trying to trace the people who came into contact with Mr Arteta.

