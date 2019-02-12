Arriva launches contactless payments on buses in Hertfordshire

Arriva buses in Hertfordshire will accept contactless payments from Sunday. Archant

Bus users in Hertfordshire will no longer need to scrabble for small change to use Arriva buses.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Contactless payments are being introduced across mid and west Herts from this Sunday (February 17), replacing the old ticket machines.

People taking the bus can now pay with the tap of a credit or debit card, or on a device, meaning they no longer need to ensure they are carrying loose change before their journey.

The technology has also been rolled out across Arriva buses in Colchester, South End, east Herts and west Essex earlier this month.

There is no minimum spending amount to use contactless payments on board the buses, as long as payments are under £30.

Contactless is also available on a range of Apple and Android devices, including smartphones, tablets, fobs, contactless stickers and wearable technology such as FitBits or Apple Watches.