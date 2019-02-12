Arriva launches contactless payments on buses in Hertfordshire
PUBLISHED: 14:11 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:11 13 February 2019
Archant
Bus users in Hertfordshire will no longer need to scrabble for small change to use Arriva buses.
Contactless payments are being introduced across mid and west Herts from this Sunday (February 17), replacing the old ticket machines.
People taking the bus can now pay with the tap of a credit or debit card, or on a device, meaning they no longer need to ensure they are carrying loose change before their journey.
The technology has also been rolled out across Arriva buses in Colchester, South End, east Herts and west Essex earlier this month.
There is no minimum spending amount to use contactless payments on board the buses, as long as payments are under £30.
Contactless is also available on a range of Apple and Android devices, including smartphones, tablets, fobs, contactless stickers and wearable technology such as FitBits or Apple Watches.