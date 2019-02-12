Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Arriva launches contactless payments on buses in Hertfordshire

PUBLISHED: 14:11 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:11 13 February 2019

Arriva buses in Hertfordshire will accept contactless payments from Sunday.

Arriva buses in Hertfordshire will accept contactless payments from Sunday.

Archant

Bus users in Hertfordshire will no longer need to scrabble for small change to use Arriva buses.

Contactless payments are being introduced across mid and west Herts from this Sunday (February 17), replacing the old ticket machines.

People taking the bus can now pay with the tap of a credit or debit card, or on a device, meaning they no longer need to ensure they are carrying loose change before their journey.

The technology has also been rolled out across Arriva buses in Colchester, South End, east Herts and west Essex earlier this month.

There is no minimum spending amount to use contactless payments on board the buses, as long as payments are under £30.

Contactless is also available on a range of Apple and Android devices, including smartphones, tablets, fobs, contactless stickers and wearable technology such as FitBits or Apple Watches.

Most Read

Riot police called in after reports of man with samurai sword and baseball bat in St Albans city centre

A man was arrested after entering The Peahen carrying a baseball bat. Photo: Danny Loo.

Long queues after M1 crash

Queues after the M1 crash this morning, near junction eight for Hemel Hempstead, towards St Albans. Picture: Highways England

St Albans Poundworld building sold to private investor for £2.75million

The former Poundworld shop has been bought by a private investor. Picture: Aitchison Raffety

St Albans driver forced to pay “unfair” parking fine after number plate mix-up

St Albans City station car park. Upper levels closed due to snow.

Man assaulted at St Albans snooker club

Police have released this image of a man they would like to speak to following an assault at The Raging Bull Snooker Club in St Albans. Picture: Herts Police

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

#includeImage($article, 225)

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

WATCH: Adorable squirrel monkeys unwrapping tasty Valentine’s Day treats

The squirrel monkeys at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo this Valentine's Day, unwrapping romantic-inspired sweet potato treats. Picture: ZSL

St Albans swimathon to raise money for homelessness charity

Westminster Lodge swimming pool in St Albans. Picture: Kim Sweet

Singer hits the right note as Harpenden seal late win over Colchester

Harpenden V Colchester - Tom Bunbury in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Letchworth’s Standalone Farm opens for new season in time for half term

Standalone Farm in Letchworth has opened its doors in time for February half term. Picture: Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation

Arriva launches contactless payments on buses in Hertfordshire

Arriva buses in Hertfordshire will accept contactless payments from Sunday.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists