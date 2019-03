Man arrested in St Peter’s Street this afternoon

St Peter's Street, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

A man wanted in connection with theft was arrested today in St Albans.

The arrest took place at approximately 1.20pm in St Peter’s Street.

Police confirmed the man, who is in his thirties, is now in custody.