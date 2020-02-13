Advanced search

Man arrested after St Albans closure order breach

PUBLISHED: 12:16 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:16 13 February 2020

A man has been arrested after the breach of a closure order at a flat in St Albans. Picture: Archant

A man has been arrested after the breach of a closure order at a flat in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Archant

A man was arrested after a breach of a closure order on a St Albans flat.

The partial closure order was made on a flat in Ellis House, Charrington Place, with notices up on the door and wall outside the flat.

The order, which was put in place on Thursday January 30, means that no-one is able to enter the property apart from the occupant, Hightown Housing Association and the emergency services for three months.

You may also want to watch:

A 40-year-old man was arrested at 4am on Saturday morning for entering the premises in contravention of the order.

He has been bailed and is due to appear at St Albans Magistrates Court on March 9.

A breach of the order is a criminal offence under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014.

Sergeant Mike Saunders, from the community safety unit, said: "Entering a property which has a partial closure order is a serious offence. For the safety of nearby residents, I'd like to reassure the community that we will continue to monitor this address and take further action if necessary."

Most Read

St Albans district recovers from impact of Storm Ciara

A fallen tree in Flamstead. Picture by Anna Franklin.

St Albans drug gang members jailed for combined total of 77 years

10 men were arrested for their involvement in a St Albans drug gang. Picture: Herts police

St Albans campaigners slam report on Luton Airport flight path changes

The CAA has released a report into flight path changes from Luton Airport. Picture: DANNY LOO

Area Guide: The thriving commuter town of Harpenden

Harpenden has long been a favourite of London commuters. Picture: DANNY LOO

Mystery disappearance of Southdown postbox solved

A postbox in Southdown, Harpenden has gone missing. Picture: Steve Gledhill

Most Read

St Albans district recovers from impact of Storm Ciara

A fallen tree in Flamstead. Picture by Anna Franklin.

St Albans drug gang members jailed for combined total of 77 years

10 men were arrested for their involvement in a St Albans drug gang. Picture: Herts police

St Albans campaigners slam report on Luton Airport flight path changes

The CAA has released a report into flight path changes from Luton Airport. Picture: DANNY LOO

Area Guide: The thriving commuter town of Harpenden

Harpenden has long been a favourite of London commuters. Picture: DANNY LOO

Mystery disappearance of Southdown postbox solved

A postbox in Southdown, Harpenden has gone missing. Picture: Steve Gledhill

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Man arrested after St Albans closure order breach

A man has been arrested after the breach of a closure order at a flat in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Biggleswade United dent title hopes after shocker for Colney Heath

Danny Fitzgerald was sent off on a bad day for Colney Heath at Biggleswade United. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Zane Banton lifts January player of the month crown at St Albans City

Zane Banton has been named St Albans City's player of the month for January. Picture: JIM STANDEN

New-look Saracens Mavericks end pre-season fixtures with Wasps win

Jo Trip in action for Saracens Mavericks against Wasps in a pre-season friendly at the Hertfordshire Sports Village. Picture: STEVE PORTER

Man arrested on suspicion of theft from car in St Albans

Man arrested for theft of camera from car in St Albans. Picture: Herts police
Drive 24