Man arrested after St Albans closure order breach

A man was arrested after a breach of a closure order on a St Albans flat.

The partial closure order was made on a flat in Ellis House, Charrington Place, with notices up on the door and wall outside the flat.

The order, which was put in place on Thursday January 30, means that no-one is able to enter the property apart from the occupant, Hightown Housing Association and the emergency services for three months.

A 40-year-old man was arrested at 4am on Saturday morning for entering the premises in contravention of the order.

He has been bailed and is due to appear at St Albans Magistrates Court on March 9.

A breach of the order is a criminal offence under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014.

Sergeant Mike Saunders, from the community safety unit, said: "Entering a property which has a partial closure order is a serious offence. For the safety of nearby residents, I'd like to reassure the community that we will continue to monitor this address and take further action if necessary."