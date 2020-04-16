Advanced search

Arrest made following St Albans charity shop burglary

PUBLISHED: 10:54 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:54 16 April 2020

Officers arrested a man in St Albans in connection with a charity shop break in

Officers arrested a man in St Albans in connection with a charity shop break in

Archant

A 45-year-old man has been arrested in St Albans following a break in at an Oxfam charity shop.

You may also want to watch:

With assistance of CCTV and a police dog, officers from the city’s police station arrested the man on suspicion of burglary during the early hours of yesterday morning.

This followed a burglary at the store in Catherine Street.

The man remains in police custody in Hatfield.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Property Spotlight: A family home close to outstanding St Albans schools

Oakwood Drive, St Albans. Picture: Collinson Hall

Cyclists find ‘worst example of fly tipping’ in St Albans Lane

There has been in increase in fly tipping as waste and recycling centres have closed amid the coronavrius outbreak. Picture: George Ashworth

Running club founder named Harpenden’s most inspirational woman

Run Redbourn! founder Rachel Mackie, winner of the Harpenden #SHEINSPIRES awards. Picture: Penny Bird

Battles of St Albans memorial tress in full blossom

Sandridge Road, St Albans. Blossom.

Bomb squad safely detonate First World War shell in Harpenden playing field

The bomb safely detonated what was thought to be a First World War shell in Harpenden. Picture: Kim Black-Totham

Most Read

Property Spotlight: A family home close to outstanding St Albans schools

Oakwood Drive, St Albans. Picture: Collinson Hall

Cyclists find ‘worst example of fly tipping’ in St Albans Lane

There has been in increase in fly tipping as waste and recycling centres have closed amid the coronavrius outbreak. Picture: George Ashworth

Running club founder named Harpenden’s most inspirational woman

Run Redbourn! founder Rachel Mackie, winner of the Harpenden #SHEINSPIRES awards. Picture: Penny Bird

Battles of St Albans memorial tress in full blossom

Sandridge Road, St Albans. Blossom.

Bomb squad safely detonate First World War shell in Harpenden playing field

The bomb safely detonated what was thought to be a First World War shell in Harpenden. Picture: Kim Black-Totham

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Our end of season report card following a tough year for London Colney

Colney Heath V London Colney - Jon Clements for Colney Heath battles with Bobby Armstrong for London Colney. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Arrest made following St Albans charity shop burglary

Officers arrested a man in St Albans in connection with a charity shop break in

Faith Focus: Never forget lessons of lockdown

Imogen de la Bere

Police issue crime prevention advice to closed businesses

How to protect your business premises under coronavirus lockdown.
Drive 24