Arrest made following St Albans charity shop burglary

Officers arrested a man in St Albans in connection with a charity shop break in Archant

A 45-year-old man has been arrested in St Albans following a break in at an Oxfam charity shop.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

With assistance of CCTV and a police dog, officers from the city’s police station arrested the man on suspicion of burglary during the early hours of yesterday morning.

This followed a burglary at the store in Catherine Street.

The man remains in police custody in Hatfield.