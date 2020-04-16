Arrest made following St Albans charity shop burglary
PUBLISHED: 10:54 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:54 16 April 2020
A 45-year-old man has been arrested in St Albans following a break in at an Oxfam charity shop.
With assistance of CCTV and a police dog, officers from the city’s police station arrested the man on suspicion of burglary during the early hours of yesterday morning.
This followed a burglary at the store in Catherine Street.
The man remains in police custody in Hatfield.
