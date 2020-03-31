Radlett restaurant gives away free takeaway meals to all NHS staff during coronavirus pandemic

A restaurant in Radlett is offering a free meal to NHS workers as a thank you for all they are doing in the battle against coronavirus.

Aroma on Battlers Green Drive is giving away Indian takeaways to any NHS member of staff.

A member of the management team, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: “As a token of our appreciation we would like to offer free meals on all collection orders to all NHS staff members.

“We understand that during these long, busy and exhausting hours that you may not have the time to go shopping or cook and we would like to provide you with a nutritious meal.

“Thank you each everyone of you for your amazing hard work caring during this pandemic and we mean everyone from volunteers to all ancillary, administrative and clinical staff you are all wonderful people.”

To order, ring 01923 855355 or 01923 855855.

NHS identification will be required on collection.