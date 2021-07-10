Armed police search in Sandpit Lane
Published: 1:22 PM July 10, 2021
Armed police looking for a firearm carried out a search in St Albans yesterday afternoon.
Police were called at around 2.20pm following an alleged road rage incident on the M25 in which a gun was apparently seen.
The armed police unit and the police dog unit were deployed to track down the vehicle involved, and it was subsequently brought to a stand-still in Sandpit Lane by specialist officers.
Two people were detained while an extensive search of them and the car was carried out. No weapons were found.
