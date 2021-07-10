News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Armed police search in Sandpit Lane

Laura Bill

Published: 1:22 PM July 10, 2021   
Armed police carried out a search of a vehicle in Sandpit Lane, St Albans.

Armed police looking for a firearm carried out a search in St Albans yesterday afternoon.

Police were called at around 2.20pm following an alleged road rage incident on the M25 in which a gun was apparently seen.

The armed police unit and the police dog unit were deployed to track down the vehicle involved, and it was subsequently brought to a stand-still in Sandpit Lane by specialist officers.

Two people were detained while an extensive search of them and the car was carried out. No weapons were found.

St Albans News

