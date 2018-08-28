Armed police rush to St Albans back garden after alleged knife threats

Rodney Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Armed police rushed to a back garden in St Albans because a man was allegedly being threatened with a knife.

Herts police were called to Rodney Avenue at about 2.15pm on Sunday after reports that a man was threatening another man in a back garden.

The people involved are believed to know each other.

Initial reports alleged there was a knife, hence why armed police were called.

Anyone with information should report it to police at 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

• Shah Ali, 30, of Rodney Avenue, has been charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm, or distress. He has been bailed and will appear at St Albans Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.