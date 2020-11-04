Police investigating suspected stabbing in St Albans
PUBLISHED: 17:42 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:42 04 November 2020
A man has been hospitalised following a suspected stabbing in the Cottonmill area of St Albans.
Police were called at around 1.30pm following reports that a man had sustained injuries in the vicinity of Grindecobbe.
Eyewitnesses reported armed police in the area, and said the force helicopter had been deployed.
Officers attended and traced the victim, who was aged 20, at a nearby address.
He was taken to hospital by the ambulance service to have his injuries assessed, and officers remain in the area to conduct enquiries.
