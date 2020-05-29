Advanced search

Four people arrested following fight in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 16:47 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:05 29 May 2020

Armed police were called to an altercation where four people were arrested in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Armed police were called to an altercation where four people were arrested in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Archant

Two teenagers and two adults were arrested and one person was injured following a fight in St Albans.

Police received multiple calls at around 5.15pm yesterday to an altercation near the Shell Garage in Beech Road.

Armed officers attended the scene following reports that a knife had been seen.

No one was injured during the incident, but one person is believed to have sustained an injury to their arm before the fight took place.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of GBH and possession of a bladed article, and a second 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of GBH, possession of a bladed article, possession of cannabis and assaulting a police officer.

A 20-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were both arrested on suspicion of affray.

All four have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Major roads in St Albans city centre set to be closed to traffic from this week

Market Place, George Street and High Street in St Albans are set to be temporarily closed to traffic from this week.

Plans for eight flats in place of St Albans bungalow refused

A 3D image of what the new flats will have looked like in Hatfield Road if approved. Picture: Cedarwood Developments Ltd.

Concerns raised as travellers work on land in Colney Heath

Coursers Road, Colney Heath. Picture: Google

Hatch happily returns to Holywell Hill

Hatch-on-the-hill is back open today for take away. Picture: Laura Bill

With Luton Airport struggling in wake of pandemic, is expansion still viable?

Coronavirus has seen planes grounded at Luton Airport which has impacted the council's economy. Picture: DANNY LOO

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Major roads in St Albans city centre set to be closed to traffic from this week

Market Place, George Street and High Street in St Albans are set to be temporarily closed to traffic from this week.

Plans for eight flats in place of St Albans bungalow refused

A 3D image of what the new flats will have looked like in Hatfield Road if approved. Picture: Cedarwood Developments Ltd.

Concerns raised as travellers work on land in Colney Heath

Coursers Road, Colney Heath. Picture: Google

Hatch happily returns to Holywell Hill

Hatch-on-the-hill is back open today for take away. Picture: Laura Bill

With Luton Airport struggling in wake of pandemic, is expansion still viable?

Coronavirus has seen planes grounded at Luton Airport which has impacted the council's economy. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Four people arrested following fight in St Albans

Armed police were called to an altercation where four people were arrested in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Harpenden pupils walk more than a million steps for guide dogs

Pupils from St Nicholas School in Harpenden walked more than a million steps to raise money for Guide Dogs for the Blind. Pictures: St Nicholas School

JD Wetherspoon announces safety measures for when St Albans pub reopens

The Waterend Barn

Business response network provides coronavirus support

'We want business actively contributing towards a better society,' says Andy Brown Picture: Anglian Water

St Albans couple mark 70 happy years of marriage milestone with their platinum anniversary

Dennis and June Whitehead, who have lived in Colney Heath for the duration of their life together, were married on May 29 1950 at St Peter’s Church in St Albans.
Drive 24