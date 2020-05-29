Four people arrested following fight in St Albans

Armed police were called to an altercation where four people were arrested in St Albans. Picture: Archant Archant

Two teenagers and two adults were arrested and one person was injured following a fight in St Albans.

Police received multiple calls at around 5.15pm yesterday to an altercation near the Shell Garage in Beech Road.

Armed officers attended the scene following reports that a knife had been seen.

No one was injured during the incident, but one person is believed to have sustained an injury to their arm before the fight took place.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of GBH and possession of a bladed article, and a second 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of GBH, possession of a bladed article, possession of cannabis and assaulting a police officer.

A 20-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were both arrested on suspicion of affray.

All four have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.