Armed police swoop on St Albans flat after reports of firearm

Armed police in Newsom Place, St Peter's Road, St Albans. Picture: Edward Gillson Archant

Armed police mobilised following reports of a firearm on the balcony of flats in St Albans.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Armed police in Newsom Place, St Peter's Road, St Albans. Picture: Edward Gillson Armed police in Newsom Place, St Peter's Road, St Albans. Picture: Edward Gillson

Officers were called to Newsom Place, in St Peter’s Road, at around 3pm yesterday (Tuesday).

You may also want to watch:

The police helicopter was also called in for observational reasons.

A spokesperson for Herts police said: “Officers attended following a report of a firearm being visible on the balcony of a flat.

Armed police in Newsom Place, St Peter's Road, St Albans. Picture: Edward Gillson Armed police in Newsom Place, St Peter's Road, St Albans. Picture: Edward Gillson

“Armed officers attended the scene and were granted access to the property.

“No lethal firearm was identified and there is no ongoing threat.”