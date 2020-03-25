Advanced search

Armed police swoop on St Albans flat after reports of firearm

PUBLISHED: 09:58 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:58 25 March 2020

Armed police in Newsom Place, St Peter's Road, St Albans. Picture: Edward Gillson

Armed police mobilised following reports of a firearm on the balcony of flats in St Albans.

Officers were called to Newsom Place, in St Peter’s Road, at around 3pm yesterday (Tuesday).

The police helicopter was also called in for observational reasons.

A spokesperson for Herts police said: “Officers attended following a report of a firearm being visible on the balcony of a flat.

“Armed officers attended the scene and were granted access to the property.

“No lethal firearm was identified and there is no ongoing threat.”

