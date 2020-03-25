Armed police swoop on St Albans flat after reports of firearm
Armed police mobilised following reports of a firearm on the balcony of flats in St Albans.
Armed police in Newsom Place, St Peter's Road, St Albans. Picture: Edward Gillson
Officers were called to Newsom Place, in St Peter’s Road, at around 3pm yesterday (Tuesday).
The police helicopter was also called in for observational reasons.
A spokesperson for Herts police said: “Officers attended following a report of a firearm being visible on the balcony of a flat.
“Armed officers attended the scene and were granted access to the property.
“No lethal firearm was identified and there is no ongoing threat.”