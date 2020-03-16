Coronavirus champions? We want to hear from the St Albans community about what they're doing to help during the crisis

Are you trying to help vulnerable members of the local community during the coronavirus crisis?

If so, the Herts Ad wants to hear from you so we can share your work.

The #viralkindness campaign has seen postcards bearing the message 'Hello! If you are self-isolating, I can help' being dropped at doorsteps across the UK.

The cards, which are available to download online so people can print them at home, include boxes for neighbours to write their name, address, phone number and state whether volunteers can help with picking up shopping, urgent supplies, posting mail or even just by making a friendly phone call.

We're also keen to hear from community groups who may be going out of their way to support their members, and are happy to notify our readers about any events that are regrettably being cancelled.

We can also help to coordinate activities for elderly residents, such as dog-walking groups or sourcing food supplies.

Let us know by emailing hertsad@archant.co.uk