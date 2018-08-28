Aqua aerobics class in St Albans to raise money for cancer charity

Cathy Tominey and Jo Arnold at Wesminster Lodge leisure centre with their classmates. Picture: Action PR Archant

Two women from St Albans organised an aqua aerobics class to raise money for charity after one of them was diagnosed with cancer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The one-off class will be held at Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre and was organised by Jo Arnold, 58, and Cathy Tominey, 59, following Jo’s unexpected breast cancer diagnosis last year.

The session costs £10 and will take place at 6pm on Saturday, February 23, hosted by instructors Lori Hazell and Michelle Lascelles, with all proceeds going to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Jo said: “My diagnosis came as a total shock but I have had fantastic treatment and support at the St Albans Breast Clinic, and, in particular, from the Macmillan nurses there.

“When my friend Cathy found out about my situation she said that she really wanted to put on a charity event to raise funds to help people with cancer, as she knows so many people who have been affected.”