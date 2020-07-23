Advanced search

St Albans businesses may be missing out on grants to help them recover from COVID pandemic

PUBLISHED: 14:30 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:30 23 July 2020

St Albans businesses can apply for grants to help them recover from the pandemic.

St Albans businesses can apply for grants to help them recover from the pandemic.

Archant

Businesses struggling in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic are missing out on vital grants which could help keep them afloat.

The district council has around £1.25m from the Government’s Local Authority Discretionary Grants Fund to help support eligible businesses.

The financial aid is non-repayable and intended to help firms survive the impact of the pandemic, but so far only £355,000 has been paid to just 39 businesses.

It is thought many others are missing out, and so a second round of applications will run until Sunday August 16.

Previous applicants should not apply again. The grants are largely to help with property costs and to be eligible, a business must not have received cash from the Government’s other COVID-related schemes.

You may also want to watch:

They should be classed as “small” or “micro” and be able to demonstrate that they have seen a significant drop in income due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Among the enterprises that the council is looking to award grants to are regular market traders, bed and breakfast establishments, charities and firms that share offices.

Cllr Mandy McNeil, portfolio holder for business, tourism and culture, said: “I urge small or vibrant independent businesses and our amazing market traders who have had no Government help so far to take a look at the application form to see if they are eligible.

“We want to give our businesses every possible help we can which is why we are opening this second round of applications.

“It is our belief that there are still some businesses out there in the district that could benefit from this particular fund. We want them to get this financial support to help them survive this crisis.”

Details on how to apply are here: https://www.stalbans.gov.uk/business-and-licensing

