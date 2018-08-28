Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans man wanted for harassment and failing to attend court

PUBLISHED: 12:46 07 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:12 07 December 2018

Timothy MacGuinness from St Albans is wanted in connection with harrassment and failing to appear in court. Picture: Herts Police

Timothy MacGuinness from St Albans is wanted in connection with harrassment and failing to appear in court. Picture: Herts Police

Archant

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a wanted man from St Albans.

Timothy MacGuinness, whose last known address is in St Albans, is wanted in connection with harassment and failing to appear in court in connectio with vehicle interference.

Anyone who has seen Timothy or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, if you’d rather provide information anonymously contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or submit details through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Topic Tags:

More news stories

St Albans man wanted for harassment and failing to attend court

12:46 Anne Suslak
Timothy MacGuinness from St Albans is wanted in connection with harrassment and failing to appear in court. Picture: Herts Police

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a wanted man from St Albans.

Welwyn Garden City man wanted over assault

11:36 Nina Morgan
Jonathon Robinson, of Welwyn Garden City, is wanted by police. Picture: Herts Police

A Welwyn Garden City man, who has links to St Albans, is wanted by police in connection with an assault.

Meraki Christmas Festival receives planning permission from St Albans district council

10:53 Fraser Whieldon
Visitors to the St Albans Christmas Market in the Vintry Gardens. Picture: DANNY LOO

The Meraki Christmas Festival has been given planning permission by St Albans district council.

St Albans nightclub appeal backed by Love Island star

09:06 Fraser Whieldon
Club Batchwood is taking part in the 'Give A Kid A Quid' award. Picture: Danny Loo.

A Love Island star is backing a charity appeal being run by a St Albans nightclub.

CountryPhile

The nature on our doorstep needs a voice – will you speak up for it?

Tree sparrow by Steve Round

I should probably have taken the hint! Walking out into the garden recently an unprecedented flock of thirty or more crows raucously greeted me from the treetops at the bottom of my garden. Cawing and croaking these big, black birds clung clumsily to the top most branches and twigs, jostling and flapping to stay balanced in a constant flurry of feathers. There is always something ominous about crows – they are after all carrion crows, the vultures of the bird world – always watching for scraps and weakness that might mean their next meal.

A little brown bird’s shout of approval!

Nature’s master builders

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Two charged with murder in London Colney

Emergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans Christmas Festival cancelled at Herts County Showground

Herts County Showground, where the Meraki Christmas Festival was in-part taking place. Picture: Google.

Dismay after knitted post box topper is torched by vandals

Knitted pillar box topper in St Albans.

Terminally ill St Albans mum is gifted dream wedding organised in 36 hours to beat prognosis

Tasha Burton. Picture: Ayeesha Walsh at Moments in Eternity Wedding Photography

Chef Tom Kerridge to bring food festival to St Albans

Tom Kerridge will bring his Pub in the Park to St Albans.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide