St Albans man wanted for harassment and failing to attend court

Timothy MacGuinness from St Albans is wanted in connection with harrassment and failing to appear in court. Picture: Herts Police Archant

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a wanted man from St Albans.

Timothy MacGuinness, whose last known address is in St Albans, is wanted in connection with harassment and failing to appear in court in connectio with vehicle interference.

Anyone who has seen Timothy or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, if you’d rather provide information anonymously contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or submit details through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.