Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘It would be the best Christmas present’: Plea to thieves for weather balloon memory cards after Herts Ad appeal

PUBLISHED: 13:00 25 December 2018

Robert Oxford-Pope with the weather balloon. Picture: Steve Pope

Robert Oxford-Pope with the weather balloon. Picture: Steve Pope

Archant

A young scientist is imploring the thieves who stole his weather balloon’s cameras to return the memory cards so he does not lose a year’s work.

It has been a roller coaster ride for Robert Oxford-Pope, who spent a year constructing a fully-functioning weather balloon which could record stable footage of the curvature of the earth.

After obtaining permission from the Civil Aviation Authority, Robert and his dad Steve Pope used helium and a parachute to launch the balloon 29,000m from Cambridge into the stratosphere last May.

Despite their best attempts to track it the duo lost its trajectory over Letchworth and sent out an appeal to anyone who finds its crash site - which they believed to be around Kimpton.

Hearing nothing for seven months, Robert and Steve had all but given up - until they received a phone call from someone who had seen the article and found the balloon’s remains draped over a bush in Whitwell.

Steve said: “It was wonderful because we had given up, we had carried on looking for it until about June but by that time the leaves on the trees were too thick to see anything so we thought we would come back over Christmas break to look - so it was a bolt out of the blue to receive this call.”

However all of the cameras from inside, along with memory cards containing the vital footage, have been stolen.

Steve said: “We thought the one on the gimbal would have come off but we would have the one inside, so we were really disappointed to find that both had gone with all the footage - which was the whole point, to get some nice stable pictures.”

“It would have been tremendous to see the pictures, it would have been the best Christmas present you could get.”

The balloon works by expanding as the air pressure thins, enlarging about 5m per second, before eventually bursting and parachuting down to Earth.

Robert had conducted a similar experiment last year which yielded footage too jerky to use.

Steve added: “My son put a year’s work into that and the cameras are about £300, but at the end of the day the footage was really important.

“It seems someone took them and if they have one ounce of a conscience then maybe they could send us back the footage - no questions asked.”

He asked for the memory cards be sent to Steve at Solarflare Communications, Westbrook Centre Block 7, Milton Road, Cambridge, CB4 1YG.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Drawing competition postbox confuses St Albans residents this Christmas

The fake postbox in Christopher Place which confused St Albans residents. Pictrue: Archant

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

St Albans photographer runner-up in RSPCA competition

Molly Charnock, 13, came runner-up out of more than 4,700 entries across England and Wales in the 12-15 Mobile Phone and Devices category with her entry: �Puppy�.

Burglars break in to Wheathampstead Post Office and Redbourn Co-op

Police are investigating two burglaries which took place in Wheathampstead and Redbourn.

Celebrate the true meaning of Christmas in district’s churches

Why not visit one of the district's churches this Christmas?

Most Read

Five teenagers guilty of murdering Promise Nkenda in Valentine’s Day attack

Anton Muir, Ephraim Idris, Ishaq Abdille and Shemar Dawes were all convicted of murdering Promise Nkenda. Picture: Met Police

Experienced West Ham defender left frustrated by Watford loss

Pablo Zabaleta wins a header against Watford

Rapper J Hus is jailed for carrying a knife outside Westfield Stratford City

J Hus, who has six convictions for 10 offences, has been jailed today. Pic: Met Police

Brown packages, Travis cards, and a ‘fraternity’: What was going on in this council division?

The depot in Bridge Road, where RMS and the Travis Perkins office are based. Picture: Polly Hancock

Further suspects sought in connection with ‘brutal’ beating of Jordan Douherty, 15, outside Collier Row community centre as Newham teen convicted of killing

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

‘It would be the best Christmas present’: Plea to thieves for weather balloon memory cards after Herts Ad appeal

Robert Oxford-Pope with the weather balloon. Picture: Steve Pope

Christmas fixtures ask ‘a lot’ of non-league players says St Albans City manager Ian Allinson

Zane Banton in action against Eastbourne which started a run of four games in 11 days for St Albans City. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

St Albans photographer runner-up in RSPCA competition

Molly Charnock, 13, came runner-up out of more than 4,700 entries across England and Wales in the 12-15 Mobile Phone and Devices category with her entry: �Puppy�.

Ian Allinson looking for St Albans City to show same passion seen at Eastbourne for derby visit of Hemel Hempstead Town

Ben Wyatt celebrates with David Moyo after the striker's equalising goal. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Burglars break in to Wheathampstead Post Office and Redbourn Co-op

Police are investigating two burglaries which took place in Wheathampstead and Redbourn.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists