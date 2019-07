Police appeal for wanted St Albans man

Tim MacGuiness is wanted by Herts police. Archant

Do you know the whereabouts of this wanted St Albans man?

Tim MacGuinness, of Cell Barnes Lane, is wanted for failing to appear at court in relation to a burglary that happened on December 28 last year.

Anyone with information on the 40-year-old should contact Herts police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.