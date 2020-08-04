Advanced search

Appeal to trace man wanted in connection with robbery

PUBLISHED: 16:44 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:44 04 August 2020

Herts police are appealing to trace wanted Tim MacGuinness in connection with a robbery. Picture: Herts police

Herts police are appealing to trace wanted Tim MacGuinness in connection with a robbery. Picture: Herts police

Archant

An appeal has been launched to trace a man – who is thought to be in the St Albans area – wanted in connection with a robbery.

You may also want to watch:

Police are trying to find Tim MacGuinness, aged 41 and of no fixed address.

He may be in the St Albans area.

If you see him, dial 999 straight away, quoting reference 41/61460/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Which St Albans restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

Some restaurants, cafés and pubs in St Albans will be taking part in the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Harpenden school appoints board members

The family-run Harpenden school celebrates 70 years. Picture: Supplied

Property Spotlight: A striking period property in a prime central St Albans location

Aberfoyle House, Stapley Road, St Albans. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Which Harpenden restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out to Help Out discount scheme?

New restaurant, Seb's Kitchen, will be among others taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme in Harpenden. Picture: Georgia Barrow

St Albans landlord’s plea: ‘We still need your help during these challenging times’

Landlord of The Boot pub, Sean Hughes, is leading the Save St Albans Pubs campaign.

Most Read

Which St Albans restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

Some restaurants, cafés and pubs in St Albans will be taking part in the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Harpenden school appoints board members

The family-run Harpenden school celebrates 70 years. Picture: Supplied

Property Spotlight: A striking period property in a prime central St Albans location

Aberfoyle House, Stapley Road, St Albans. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Which Harpenden restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out to Help Out discount scheme?

New restaurant, Seb's Kitchen, will be among others taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme in Harpenden. Picture: Georgia Barrow

St Albans landlord’s plea: ‘We still need your help during these challenging times’

Landlord of The Boot pub, Sean Hughes, is leading the Save St Albans Pubs campaign.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Appeal to trace man wanted in connection with robbery

Herts police are appealing to trace wanted Tim MacGuinness in connection with a robbery. Picture: Herts police

Harpenden Town Council withdraws from Rothamsted Park ownership discussions due to ‘financial demands’

Entrance to Rothamsted Park. Picture: Danny Loo

Pizza Express could lose 67 stores and 1,100 staff in restructuring move

Pizza Express in Hitchin, Welwyn Garden City, St Albans and more could close as the chain looks set to cut 1,100 staff and 67 stores. Picture: Tim Goode/PA

Wine and cheese – a perfect pairing

Choose the right wines to accompany cheese.

Increase in UK house prices may spell ‘false dawn’ for property market, experts warn

A house price crash is now unlikely, one leading economist has said. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto