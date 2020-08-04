Appeal to trace man wanted in connection with robbery

Herts police are appealing to trace wanted Tim MacGuinness in connection with a robbery. Picture: Herts police Archant

An appeal has been launched to trace a man – who is thought to be in the St Albans area – wanted in connection with a robbery.

Police are trying to find Tim MacGuinness, aged 41 and of no fixed address.

He may be in the St Albans area.

If you see him, dial 999 straight away, quoting reference 41/61460/20.