Appeal to trace man wanted in connection with robbery
PUBLISHED: 16:44 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:44 04 August 2020
Archant
An appeal has been launched to trace a man – who is thought to be in the St Albans area – wanted in connection with a robbery.
You may also want to watch:
Police are trying to find Tim MacGuinness, aged 41 and of no fixed address.
He may be in the St Albans area.
If you see him, dial 999 straight away, quoting reference 41/61460/20.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box below for details.