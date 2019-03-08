Do you recognise distinctive items stolen in Wheathampstead burglary?

Do you recognise the medal, badge, or jewellery stolen in a Wheathampstead burglary?

Herts police have released images of items which were taken on August 23 in a bid to reunite them with their owner.

Burglars broke into a house in Gustard Wood at some time between 1.50pm and 2.15pm on the Friday and stole distinctive items, including a Renter Warden's badge inscribed Worshipful Company of Tylers and Bricklayers, a Waterloo medal issued to John Hamilton of the First Regiment of Lifeguards in 1815, and some jewellery.

Det Con Colin Workman from the St Albans Local Crime Unit said: "Some of the items taken are highly distinctive and I am appealing for anyone who thinks they may have come across them to please get in touch as soon as possible.

"I would also like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the burglary.

"Any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, could greatly assist our enquiries."

Anyone with information is asked to email colin.workman@herts.pnn.police.uk or call 101 with reference 41/76781/19.

